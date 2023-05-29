'Peppa is safe': French bulldog reunited with woman days after being stolen at gunpoint in Portage Park

Peppa the French bulldog has been reunited with her owner after a chaotic few days for the 6-year-old pup who was stolen at gunpoint in Portage Park.

Alicja Pierzchala, 64, was walking the dog last Wednesday evening when she turned onto the 5800 block of West Giddings Avenue and someone put a gun to the back of her head and yelled, "Give me your dog," she told the Sun-Times.

A struggle ensued between the two as the attacker tried to pull the dog away. The person punched Pierzchala in the shoulder, and she fell onto the ground.

The person grabbed Peppa and fled in a red van. No arrests have been reported.

Pierzchala suffered a concussion and an injury to her rotator cuff. Almost a week later, she still suffers headaches and is unable to fully move her arm, she said.

Pierzchala told the Sun-Times Monday that Peppa has since been returned home and is safe.

"Peppa is safe!!! Thank you to everyone for their concerns, prayers, and well wishes!" she said on social media, where the family had spread the word of the robbery, hoping someone would help return Peppa.

Pierzchala rescued Peppa two months ago after learning the former owners planned to put her down.