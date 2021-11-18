Pepper spray accidentally discharged in classroom at Elmwood Park school

Pepper spray was accidentally discharged in a classroom at Elm Middle School Thursday morning in Elmwood Park.

The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown while paramedics, police officers and the fire department tended to the individuals impacted by the incident, school authorities said.

Medical treatment was provided to those who needed it, and families of the impacted students were notified, authorities said.

The soft lockdown was then lifted.

The incident is still under investigation.