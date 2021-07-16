'Perfect storm': Pandemic, demand and global chip shortage contribute to rental car price surge

The shortage in rental cars is causing prices to surge not only in Chicago, but across the country as well.

While searching online for a car rental for Hertz and Enterprise next weekend, not a single vehicle is available from O'Hare International Airport.

The shortage is a combination of what some business analysts call "a perfect storm."

Some rental car companies like Hertz filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic and started selling off their fleet.

The company has emerged from bankruptcy, but has fewer vehicles.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

There is also a global chip shortage, which prevents rental car companies from getting new cars right away.

Additionally, the demand to rent a car is increasing.

FOX Business Analyst Phil Flynn says he expects the car rental industry to stabilize in about 6 months.

Advertisement

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to several car rental companies for comment on this story, but did not hear back.