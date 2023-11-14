Permit secured for long-awaited marina at Navy Pier, project leaders say

After years of delays, the stage is finally set for a long-awaited marina on the north slip of Navy Pier.

Project leaders just announced its received a harbor permit from the Chicago Department of Transportation to build the new marina.

It's going to be a transient marina, for boaters to dock for hours or days at a time while they enjoy the pier and everything downtown Chicago has to offer.

CDOT withheld the permit, reportedly because of security concerns based on the north slip's proximity to the water treatment plant.

But with city council approval and buy-in from Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration, those are now in the rearview mirror, with construction set to begin next year.

"Navy Pier has wanted this since their new vision in 2007 or so. They've implemented most all the other additions to the pier: the hotel, Polk Brothers Park, new attractions and amenities all the time. And here's the north slip sitting empty. That will end soon and I could not be more excited," said developer Randy Podolsky.

The goal is to have the new marina open for boaters by spring of 2025.