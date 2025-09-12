Person fatally shot in South Side drive-by, police say
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in a drive-by Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 10:32 a.m. in the 800 block of East 91st Street, in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.
A male of unconfirmed age was walking near the sidewalk when someone inside an approaching vehicle opened fire.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name and age are unknown at this time.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.