Person fatally shot in South Side drive-by, police say

The Brief A man was fatally shot Friday morning in a drive-by on Chicago’s South Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East 91st Street. Police said no arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



A man was fatally shot in a drive-by Friday morning on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 10:32 a.m. in the 800 block of East 91st Street, in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

A male of unconfirmed age was walking near the sidewalk when someone inside an approaching vehicle opened fire.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name and age are unknown at this time.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.