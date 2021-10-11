Person killed in 7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A person died in a seven-vehicle crash late Sunday on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the outbound lanes near Natoma Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
One person died at the scene and three others were hospitalized and expected to survive, state police said.
The cause of the crash hasn’t been released.
All outbound lanes were closed until 6:40 a.m., state police said.