Person killed when vehicle crashes into McCormick Place, catches fire: officials

One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into McCormick Place and caught fire during a possible drag race Saturday in the South Loop, authorities said.

The dark-colored SUV was northbound on King Drive at 5:37 a.m. when it hit the building, 2301 S. King, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

McCormick Place security told the Chicago Fire Department the vehicle lost control while drag racing, fire officials said. Police said two vehicles were traveling at high speeds before the crash, but could not confirm whether they were involved in a race.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash and a female occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department. Her age was not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The blaze did not spread to the building, fire officials said. Police said there was no impact on events at McCormick Place.