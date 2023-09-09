Person of interest being questioned in brutal attack on rideshare driver in Chicago's Chinatown

A person of interest is being questioned in a brutal attack on a rideshare driver in Chicago's Chinatown, Chicago police said on Saturday night.

The disturbing attack occurred at the intersection of 22nd Place and Princeton Avenue on Tuesday. The victim, who is an Uber driver, shared his harrowing experience with FOX 32, recounting how he had just arrived home when he was brutally beaten and carjacked.

"I park my car and I walk out, and I start to walk toward the apartment, and three Black females jump on me, hold me, and grab me and took my car key," said Danxin Shi.

The surveillance footage reveals two women forcibly taking the victim to the ground, and shortly after, a third woman joins in the assault. Shockingly, one of the attackers is seen striking the Chinatown resident with a pipe.

Following the attack, the assailants took the victim's car keys and entered his vehicle. Despite the victim's attempts to stop them by getting on the car's hood, the women sped away with his car.