Person run over and killed on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago

A person was run over and killed by a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago on Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded around 2:52 a.m. to southbound I-94 near 35th Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Just after 6:20 a.m., the Chinatown feeder ramp to I-94 southbound was closed for an investigation, with traffic diverted onto I-94 local lanes.

There is no further information available at this time.