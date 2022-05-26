Person shot and wounded by Dolton police officer

A Dolton police officer shot and wounded a person early Thursday in the south suburb, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard, police said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

A spokesperson for Dolton did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.