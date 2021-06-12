Person shot dead in South Loop drive-by

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in South Loop.

About 1:20 p.m., the male, whose age is unknown, was sitting in a vehicle parked on the street in the 600 block of South Wells Street, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Area One detectives are investigating,