A person was stabbed at Dick's Sporting Goods in the South Loop Thursday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., a male victim, age unknown, was in the Dick's Sporting Goods store located at 1100 S. Canal when he sustained a stab wound to the hand, Chicago police said.

He was released on scene by EMS.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are no offenders in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.