Person stabbed on CTA platform in the Loop

A person was stabbed after a fight broke out on a CTA platform in the Loop Saturday morning.

Police said a male victim, of unknown age, was on an elevated platform in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when he got into a fight.

The unidentified male offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with multiple lacerations.

There is no one in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.