Person surrenders after 18+ hour standoff with Oak Park police

No one was injured during a standoff that lasted over 18 hours in Oak Park overnight Thursday.

A person surrendered to Oak Park police around 5:20 a.m. Friday after barricading themselves in a home in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.

Village officials say the individual was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officers initially responded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday to reports of an individual armed and barricaded alone in his apartment. The area was closed to traffic shortly after as officials negotiated with the individual in distress.

Harlem Avenue re-opened to normal traffic flow Friday morning as officers processed the scene of the incident.