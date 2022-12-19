Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side.

On Saturday, around 11:45 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He then FaceTimed a friend at 11:59 p.m. to tell them he was walking to his apartment in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, which is about a half-mile away.

At 12:15 a.m., the friend called Salvino to confirm that he had arrived home, police said. However, Salvino told the friend he was still walking home.

At 12:31 p.m., police say Salvino's cellphone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor.

At 12:37 p.m., the friend again called Salvino to confirm he got home, but the call was not answered.

Between then and 9:30 a.m., police say several friends sent text messages to Salvino, all of which were successfully delivered to his cellphone but went unanswered.

Around 9:45 a.m., all text messages sent to Salvino went undelivered, and all phone calls made to him went straight to voicemail, police said.

Salvino is a doctoral student at Northwestern University. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a mustache.

Salvino was last seen wearing a maroon beanie, fingerless gloves, and a gray and black bomber jacket over a gray sweatshirt and maroon pants.

The following photos show Salvino the night he vanished.

Peter Salvino, went missing in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Anyone with information on Salvino's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8266.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.