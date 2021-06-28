Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could offer protection for years, research shows

New research released on Monday shows the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines could offer protection for years.

But Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago, says her concern is the ability for the virus to mutate with so many people unvaccinated.

"The more chances you give the virus to jump from host to host to host the more chances you get the virus to kind of change up what it's doing, and the viruses can be very smart and so what they do is eventually they can mutate to a way that avoids the vaccines and then people who are vaccinated can be at risk as well," Jain said.

Another new study from UCLA found those who've been infected with COVID may need just one dose of Pfizer or Moderna for full protection.

Dr. Jain says there's not enough data yet, so she encourages everyone eligible to get both shots.