Pharthania Dukes murder: New push to find killer who struck in Chicago almost a year ago

There's a new push to find whoever killed a Chicago woman almost one year ago.

Pharthania Dukes, 32, was stabbed to death on Jan. 31, 2022, on South State Street near Archer on the Near South Side.

On Saturday, volunteers handed out flyers in the neighborhood asking for anyone with information to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers. There is up to a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Sun-Times reports that someone was taken into custody after her murder, but was released without charges.