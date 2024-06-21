Phone scammers impersonate Kane County deputies, threaten arrest over jury duty

Phone scammers in Kane County are posing as deputies and are falsely claiming residents missed jury duty, demanding payments.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office posted about the circulating phone scam Friday on Facebook.

The scammers are posing as Kane County deputies by using actual deputy names and phone numbers to deceive the victims.

Deputies said they threaten arrest unless the victims comply with their demands, which usually involves sending money.

"As a reminder, the Kane County Sheriffs Office will never contact citizens via telephone and threaten them with arrest for the potential of missing jury duty when citizens have never properly been contacted through the court system. We will also never ask for money!" the sheriff’s office said.

If you receive one of these calls and are unsure if it's legit, you're urged to contact the Kane County Jury Commission at (630) 232-3466, or you can leave a voicemail.