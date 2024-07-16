Photos: Brookfield Zoo Chicago unveils plan to transform over 100 acres for wildlife, visitors

Brookfield Zoo Chicago unveiled its ambitious Next Century Plan on Tuesday, aiming to transform over 100 acres of the zoo for the benefit of both wildlife and visitors.

As it approaches its centennial anniversary in 2034, the zoo plans to blend its historic structures with new animal zones to create immersive habitats that offer exceptional animal care and rich experiences for guests.

These efforts aim to engage and connect broader audiences to conservation.

Building on a 90-year legacy as a conservation leader, zoo officials said they are prepared to address the growing threats of biodiversity loss and climate change through conservation initiatives to support the protection and care of habitats and threatened species.

"Our Next Century Plan reflects our core commitment as a zoo to save species and ecosystems. We inspire conservation leadership. We touch lives. We save animals," said Dr. Michael Adkesson, President and CEO. "The plan boldly envisions the redevelopment and expansion of the Zoo’s physical campus to bolster our excellence in animal care and wellness, but our impact will also extend beyond our gates to reach local communities and global partners to provide a connection for people to develop empathy for wildlife and nature that drives positive action."

Next Century Plan Map

The zoo's vision outlines a 15-year campus plan in four phases, with further improvements projected over 30 years.

The plan includes significant westward expansion and development of the current zoo's property.

With an investment expected to reach $500 million from public and private funding, the plan will not only transform the physical campus but will have an economic impact on local communities, surrounding counties and the state, zoo officials said.

Almost half of the $400 million capital goal has already been secured through public and private funding. Additionally, the zoo aims to strengthen its endowment with $100 million to ensure a thriving institution for the next century.

The first phase of the plan has already begun. Completed projects include the $10 million renovation of the zoo's Seven Seas dolphin habitat, reimagining of the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Fountain, new animal habitats within the Hamill Family Nature Plaza and the opening of the Philip W.K. Sweet Jr. Animal Care and Conservation Center.

Phase 1 will end with the completion of the Tropical Forests project, a $66 million initiative already in progress. This project will create four new outdoor habitats designed to replicate the natural environments of gorillas, orangutans and monkeys and is set to open in 2025.

Some Key Projects in the Next Century Plan

Gateway to Africa

New Gateway to Africa - East African Forests

In Phase 2 of the plan, Gateway to Africa will include a multi-species habitat with 12.5 acres for elephants, rhinos, lions, giraffes and other species. It will also link together four distinct ecoregions: South African Forests, African Savannah, East African Forests and Central African Forests.

This flexibility will be enabled by the new Savannah Passage, a half-mile-long, multi-species transfer corridor allowing for rotational habitat expansion and variety.

New Gateway to Africa --- South African Forests

Gateway to Africa - Pachyderm Building

One of the zoo's original structures, the Pachyderm Building, will also be renovated. The indoor animal space will be replaced with guest programs during the day and a private catering event space in the evening. Guests will have views of the mixed-species Savannah habitat north of the building.

New Gateway to Africa--Pachyderm Building

Southwest Australian Provinces

A new elevated walkway will offer guests panoramic views of kangaroos and emus. Guests will also have the opportunity to encounter koalas and have access to the newly renovated historical Australia House, which is home to Tasmanian devils, wombats and echidna.

Pacific Coasts of the Americas

Guests can observe sea lions in their natural element in underwater viewing windows. Additionally, guests can experience the new Humboldt Penguin habitat, which will showcase the playful antics of Humboldt penguins alongside free-flying terns and gulls.

Himalayan and Central Asian Steppe

This region – a part of Phases 3 and 4 that represents projects starting in 2034 and beyond – will highlight the landscape that is home to snow leopards and takin. Guests will be able to search among the rocky outcrops to find camouflaged cats exploring their habitats, zoo officials said. There will be a nearly invisible barrier between the habitats that will create "visual continuity with the new takin habitat beyond."

Our Rivers to the Gulf

New Over Rivers to the Gulf

Also in the third phase, dolphins will have a new, indoor/outdoor shallow-lagoon that simulates their home range at Sarasota Bay, Florida, where Brookfield Zoo Chicago leads the world’s longest- running dolphin conservation research program, officials said. A boardwalk will immerse guests in a mangrove forest, highlighting the connections between the Illinois River and conservation efforts in the Gulf of Mexico.

North Gate Arrival and Entry

New North Gate

The new arrival experience includes a new pedestrian overpass, concessions and animal encounters. Additionally, the zoo said it will enhance pedestrian access to make the experience for those guests who are arriving without a vehicle more walkable, seamless and safe.

For more information on the Next Century Plan, click HERE.