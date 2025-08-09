PHOTOS: Chicago's 10 best bungalow gardens, chosen by locals

The Brief Chicago’s 9th annual Bungalow Garden Contest featured 72 entries from homeowners competing in five garden categories, with nearly 3,500 public votes deciding the winners. Winners received $500 and handcrafted plaques; two entrants won rain barrels donated by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. The Chicago Bungalow Association donated $25 per entry to support South and West Side community gardens, distributing $1,800 among five local garden projects.



Chicago has chosen 10 of the best bungalow gardens as part of the 9th annual Bungalow Garden Contest.

What we know:

Homeowners from across the city submitted photos of their gardens to the Chicago Bungalow Association to compete in five categories: Best Curb Appeal Gardening, Beat Backyard Oasis, Best Pollinator Garden, Best Vegetable & Herb Garden, and Best Bungalow Window Box.

After receiving 72 entries, the CBA chose the strongest entries for the public to vote on online. Nearly 3,500 people voted for this year's winners in July.

Each winner received $500 cash and an award plaque handcrafted by Craeft LLC.

Two randomly selected entrants received a free rain barrel donated by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

CBA donated $25 for every eligible entry received to South and West Side community gardens, resulting in $1,800 being split equally among the CCA Academy’s PermaPark Food Forest in North Lawndale, Englewood Veterans Garden and Heritage Community Garden in West Englewood, Rosie’s Peace in the Valley Garden in Austin, Rosemoor Community Association Garden in Roseland, and Urban Growers Collective in Bridgeport.

Best Curb Appeal: Heather and Johnny Costello in Norwood Park

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Heather Costello, Norwood Park (Chicago Bungalow Association)

In 2023, the Costellos removed the grass from their front lawn and replaced it with a no-mow yard, including a tiered design.

"Much of what we planted was propagated from other areas of our property and has formed a sort of patchwork quilt of perennial groundcover," Heather said.

Best Backyard Oasis: Josephine Christopher in Dunning

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Josephine Christopher of Dunning (Chicago Bungalow Association)

When Christopher moved to her corner lot, the side and backyards only had grass and a large spruce tree. The transformation began with Christopher purchasing chickens, then along came ponds, ducks, koi fish, tortoises, bonsai trees, a greenhouse, and much more.

"Living in Chicago, I wanted to create a sanctuary that I could step outside and enjoy nature," she said.

Best Pollinator Garden: Scott Gerwitz in Belmont Cragin

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Scott Gerwitz of Belmont Cragin (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Gerwitz started his native garden in 2020 as a way to get out of the house during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It helped me to finally get out of the house after the lockdown and allowed me to meet so many of my neighbors," Gerwitz said.

He was inspired by a neighbor's garden, and after researching native plants, he added them to his front yard and parkway.

Best Vegetable & Herb Garden: Raúl Cruz and Casimira Nuñez in Gage Park

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Raúl Cruz & Casimira Nuñez in Gage Park (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Raúl Cruz and Casimira Nuñez have spent 25 years building their vegetable garden, complete with tomatoes, chili peppers, rue and basil. And everything they do is natural and organic.

"We make our own compost. My husband burns firewood and makes a bucket full of ash. The ash is very good for the vegetables. I put all the vegetables and everything that’s left over from the kitchen in a little bowl. We don’t buy anything to put on the plants. We make everything ourselves."

Best Bungalow Window Box: Nancy Dietz in Austin

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Nancy Dietz of Austin (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Dietz built her own window box planter two years ago to complement her original wood windows.

"It’s just meant to be on the house," she explained, "The corbels were built when the house was built so that flowers could be planted on it."

Runners-up

Runners-up received $250 cash.

Best Curb Appeal: Krystal Isler in Portage Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Best Backyard Oasis: Heidi Hockberger in Albany Park

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Best Pollinator Garden: Alexya Aguilera in Portage Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Best Vegetable & Herb Garden: Auriel Abdullah Choudhry in South Chicago

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Best Bungalow Window Box: Kara Leon in Portage Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Chicago Bungalow Association)

Check out every winning and runner-up garden at www.chicagobungalow.org .