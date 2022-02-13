Photos: Kanye West, Drake and other celebrities at Super Bowl LVI

Image 1 of 20 ▼ 2 Chainz, Tyga, YG, Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is always one of the most-talked-about events of this year, drawing in a crowd from across the country.

With the game taking place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the halftime show wasn’t the only star-studded gathering.

Celebrities from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who hyped up the crowd in his old wrestling persona and introduced the game, to Kanye West in his black full face mask were spotted.

RELATED: Mickey Guyton gives powerful rendition of national anthem at Super Bowl 2022

This year, getting into the Super Bowl at the last minute meant a big hit to the wallet. StubHub said the get-in price Sunday was $3,800, a jump of 10% from Saturday, and the average price for tickets sold was $6,136. That’s a dip of 8% from Saturday.

Those attending also paid a premium for parking near the stadium. On the morning of Super Sunday, FOX 11's cameras caught Inglewood residents offering up their driveways for up to $1,000.

In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: the Super Bowl trophy.

They beat the Bengals 23-20, with wide receiver Cooper Kupp named as the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.

But two of the Rams players had even more of a Hollywood ending — one got engaged and one is about to be a father.

Taylor Rapp dropped to one knee in the field and proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson.



Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor in the middle of the game at SoFi Stadium, according to multiple sports reporters.

Following the game, the 25-year-old wide receiver reportedly grabbed his daughter as she and Van Jefferson's father came into the field and then rushed out of SoFi Stadium to head to the hospital, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

RELATED: 50 Cent guest appearance as hip-hop takes center stage at Super Bowl halftime show

Other big talked about moments from the game happened during the halftime show. 50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance and Eminem dramatically took a knee.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

As his rendition of "Lose Yourself" ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.