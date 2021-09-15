PHOTOS: Trump Tower Chicago penthouse for sale for $30 million -14,000 square feet and totally empty

article

The penthouse on top of Chicago's Trump Tower is for sale for $30 million.

The penthouse is 14,000 square feet and is what Realtor Chezi Rafaeli describes in the listing as a "vanilla box." That means nothing and we mean nothing has been done to it. The floors in the listing photos appear to be unfinished concrete. There is no sign of a bathroom, kitchen, or fixtures.

Photo courtesy Realtor Chezi Rafaeli

The penthouse offers 360 degree views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. It has 19 foot ceilings in the living room, with 18 foot tall insulated windows.

It has 12 rooms and five fireplaces. Four parking spaces are included in the attached River North parking garage. Dogs and cats are okay!

The listing says taxes are $257,392 and you'll be facing monthly HOA dues of $16,635.

