Pickpockets targeting CTA passengers in Loop

Chicago police are warning CTA riders of a string of pick pocket thefts reported in September and October on train platforms in the Loop.

In each incident, one man creates a diversion or blocks the victim from walking, while a second man takes the victim’s wallet from their pockets or backpacks, Chicago police said in a community alert.

They then go to an ATM and withdraw cash using the victim’s bank cards before the bank can deactivate it, police said.

The incidents happened during the daytime and evening hours:

Sept. 19 in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street;

Sept. 23 in the first blocks of North Dearborn Street and West Jackson Boulevard;

Sept. 24 and Oct. 2 in the 200 block of South State Street;

Sept. 28 in the 1100 block of South State Street;

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue; and

Again Oct. 2 in the first block of North Dearborn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.