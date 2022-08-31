Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed

article

A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop.

Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East Roosevelt Road around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Knox ran to the street as officers approached him. He stopped traffic and threw a loaded firearm to the ground.

Knox was arrested shortly after in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.