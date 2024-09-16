Man wanted for robbing woman on CTA Pink Line train

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who robbed a woman on a CTA train last month.

At about 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 29, a CTA train pulled into a Pink Line station and a man snatched a necklace from a woman while she was dozing off, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said the offender is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Central at (312) 745-4447.