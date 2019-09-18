Pink Line service resumes after earlier suspension for switching problems

Pink Line trains are running with delays Wednesday after track switching problems suspended trains between the Polk Street station and the Loop, according to the CTA.

Trains were standing near the Ashland station around 5:45 p.m. because of switching problems, the Chicago Transit Authority said in an alert. Service was suspended minutes later.

Normal service resumed around 7:15 p.m., the CTA said. Riders are advised to allow for extra travel time due to residual delays and track congestion.