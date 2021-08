Two of Chicago's most well-known birds are heading south.

Piping Plovers Monty and Rose have left Montrose Beach.

They will spend the winter months somewhere warm.

Monty made it to Texas while Rose is in Florida.

Their chicks, Siewka and Imani, are still here.

Monty and Rose are expected to return to Montrose Beach in April 2022.