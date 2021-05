The Pitchfork Music Festival is officially returning to Chicago this fall.

Organizers announced the fest will be held Sept. 10-12 at Union Park.

Headliners for the festival include Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Saint Vincent and Flying Lotus.

You will need a mask and proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test .

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are on sale now.