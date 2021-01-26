Pizza Hut introduces a new Detroit-style pizza, available nationwide

article

Pizza lovers rejoice!

Pizza Hut introduced a new menu item Tuesday - a handcrafted Detroit-style pizza to be available nationwide, according to a company news release.

The pizza is rectangular in shape and will feature cheese all the way to the edge and will be "loaded with toppings and finished off with a vine-ripened tomato sauce on top."

The company stated it had spent over a year perfecting their pizza, "trying more than 500 iterations and testing several of those in the Midwest, where this distinct style was born."

"Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-Style pizza," said David Graves, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level."

There will be four recipes to choose from:

Detroit Double Pepperoni : "Topped with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and another 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni"

Double Cheesy : "Layered with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan"

Meaty Deluxe : "Loaded with bacon, Italian sausage and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni"

Supremo: "Topped with Italian sausage, red onions and green bell peppers"

All four Pizza Hut Detroit-Style recipes are available now at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup.

