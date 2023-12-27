Plainfield man allegedly shot mother to death because he was 'scared for his life' over life insurance policy

article

New details emerged this week after a suburban man was arrested in the shooting death of his mother.

Justen Holman, 21, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder last week.

At about 12:48 p.m. on Dec. 20, Holman allegedly called 911 and told a Joliet Dispatcher that he had committed a crime and needed to turn himself in. He advised the dispatcher that he was parked in front of the OfficeMax store, located at 1520 N. Larking Ave. in Joliet, in a dark blue Dodge Charger and that he had a weapon in his backpack.

The dispatcher then instructed Holman to lock the book bag in the trunk of the vehicle as officers were dispatched to the OfficeMax parking lot.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle and Holman allegedly flagged down the officers. As the officers approached the vehicle, they instructed Holman to step out of the car, and he complied, prosecutors said.

The officers asked him for his name and patted him down for weapons. As they patted him down, Holman allegedly admitted to killing someone. One of the officers asked Holman if he had killed someone at his residence, and he allegedly said yes.

Officers were then dispatched to his residence, which was located in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane in Plainfield, to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers could hear dogs barking inside the residence and eventually made forced entry through the front door.

Inside, officers located a woman lying on the bed with no signs of life. She had gunshot wounds to her legs and shell casings were found on the bedroom floor next to the victim.

Holman was then transported to the police department, where detectives say he waived his Miranda Rights.

Holman allegedly told detectives that about three days prior, he got into an argument with his mother, who was identified as Bernadette Quasie, due to him not signing a life insurance policy.

Holman said that his mother and father created an insurance policy for him that was for $1 to $2 million. Holman said he became suspicious that his parents wanted a life insurance policy for him because he did not have a job, kids or a social life.

He then stated that his father allegedly pressured him to sign the life insurance policy, but he declined.

When questioned about his mother's death, Holman allegedly said that he killed her because he was scared for his life, and used the weapon that was located inside his car.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and allegedly found a firearm in a backpack in the trunk as well as a magazine for the gun in the console of the vehicle.

Holman then allegedly admitted to shooting his mother while she was in her bedroom. He also allegedly told detectives that he had blood on the shoes he was wearing when taken into custody.

After shooting his mother, Holman allegedly told police that he contemplated committing suicide or turning himself in.

While speaking with detectives, Holman also allegedly said that he took possibly 12 Alprazolam on Dec. 19 and on Dec. 20, which he said were not prescribed to him.

While investigating the fatal shooting, police spoke with Holman's sister, who said that their mother included her in an email that was sent to Holman. The subject of the email was titled "30-day notice to vacate premises."

The email allegedly said that Holman needed to vacate the home before Jan. 19 and if he did not comply, legal action would be taken.

Holman said he didn't see the notice, but that his mother told him about it. He told detectives that he didn't think she was serious about it.

Holman's brother was also interviewed and allegedly told police that he wasn't surprised that Holman was allegedly responsible for the murder. His brother said it didn't make sense though, since Holman didn't own or have access to a firearm. He also said his mother and brother were constantly bickering back and forth, but there was never any physical violence in the past between them.

Holman's grandmother allegedly told police that Holman didn't want to work and could barely hold down a job. She said her daughter was trying to get him to keep a job and pay some of the bills in the residence.

She said this made Holman mad and that it had led to arguments between her daughter and grandson in the past few days.

On Dec. 19, the grandmother said her daughter told her that Holman had stolen her anxiety medicine and had been drinking.

She also allegedly told police that her daughter had life insurance policies on all three of her children since 2018 and that Holman was upset about this. He allegedly told his mother that he did not want her to get any money if anything happened to him and canceled his policy.

Holman's mother allegedly told his grandmother that he had social disorders, but never saw a doctor for it. It is also alleged that Holman's mother knew he had a gun and was instructed to get rid of it.

A judge denied Holman's pre-trial release, and he will remain in custody.