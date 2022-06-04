Plane evacuated at O’Hare after report of odor in cabin

Passengers and crew members on a Saturday morning flight from Chicago were evacuated onto the taxiway after an odor was reported in the plane’s cabin.

Republic Airways Flight 4837, operating as an American Eagle flight, was headed to Indianapolis from O’Hare International Airport when the odor was reported, according to a spokeswoman for Republic Airways.

The plane was forced to abort its takeoff and passengers and crew were safely evacuated onto the tarmac using the aircraft's inflatable slides.

No injuries were reported.

The spokeswoman said passengers have boarded a replacement aircraft and Republic Airways is working to get them to their destinations as soon as possible.