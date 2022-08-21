Plaza outside CTA Loyola Red Line stop dedicated to Sister Jean for her 103rd birthday

The plaza outside the CTA Loyola Red Line stop will be dedicated to Sister Jean Sunday afternoon in honor of her 103rd birthday.

The plaza will be named "Sister Jean CTA Plaza."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to speak at the ceremony about the impact Sister Jean has had on Loyola.

In addition to having the plaza named after her, Sister Jean will also throw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has also released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.

You'll need to act fast, however, because there's just a few of them available.

Meanwhile, Sister Jean is sharing her secret to living a long life.

"Well, I say that I eat well, I sleep well, and hopefully I pray well," she said. "Never did I think that I'd be 103. I thought that when I was 95 I better be ready, ya know, to go to my creator. And then I thought, well, just keep living until he wants you."