Pokémon GO Fest returning to Chicago's Grant Park for next two summers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Park District Board approved a two-year permit agreement to host the Pokémon GO Fest in Grant Park.
What we know:
The event will be held next summer and include an immersive game experience, photo opportunities, merchandise, and concessions.
The event is expected to attract up to 40,000 Pokémon fans per day and generate $1 million in revenue for the city.
No alcohol or live music will be offered during the event.
The 2025 event was held in New Jersey. The last time the event was held in Chicago was in July 2017, which celebrated the app's first anniversary. The event was deemed a debacle for many fans.
The Source: Details for this story include information from the Chicago Park District.