Pokémon GO Fest returning to Chicago's Grant Park for next two summers

The Brief The Chicago Park District approved a two-year permit to host Pokémon GO Fest in Grant Park starting next summer. The event is expected to draw up to 40,000 fans per day and generate $1 million in revenue for the city, featuring interactive gameplay, photo ops, and merchandise but no alcohol or live music. The last Chicago Pokémon GO Fest was held in 2017, marking the game’s first anniversary, and was widely criticized for technical issues.



The Chicago Park District Board approved a two-year permit agreement to host the Pokémon GO Fest in Grant Park.

What we know:

The event will be held next summer and include an immersive game experience, photo opportunities, merchandise, and concessions.

The event is expected to attract up to 40,000 Pokémon fans per day and generate $1 million in revenue for the city.

No alcohol or live music will be offered during the event.

The 2025 event was held in New Jersey. The last time the event was held in Chicago was in July 2017, which celebrated the app's first anniversary. The event was deemed a debacle for many fans.