Polar Bear Plunge raises money for a good cause in Waukegan

Hearty people took the plunge this New Year’s Day in Waukegan.

Roughly 270 people pre-registered for the 25th Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge, held at the Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Sea Horse Dr.

They are raising money to benefit Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County-Waukegan, helping the disabled participate in camps, sports, health programs, and competitions.

Recreation Director Kari Robinson said the fitness programs enhance the quality of life for participants. Many of the athletes volunteer for the Polar Bear Plunge, a few get into the water. Participants return each year to jump into Lake Michigan, wearing costumes and experiencing a kind of re-birth on first day of the New Year.

Temperatures are just below freezing at the Waukegan shore of Lake Michigan. In past years, they’ve had to break up chunks of ice on the lake.

"Your whole body goes numb. It’s fun, I just wash off the old year, fresh start to the new year," said Abigail Watson, a Waukegan resident.

JoAnn Flores-Deter has participated in every plunge for the last 25 years.

"[It's] energizing, revitalizing, it’s wonderful to be here for the community and the people we support," Flores-Deter said.

For many participants, once they do it, they vow to make it an annual tradition, starting off the New Year, with an accomplishment.