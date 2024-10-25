Union Station construction derails Chicago's Polar Express train ride for 2024

The Polar Express train ride will not be running at Chicago's Union Station this year.

Officials announced that the cancelation was a result of extensive street construction taking place above the station.

The event coordinators for the Polar Express released a statement, reading in part:

"We regret to announce that THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride will not operate in Chicago in 2024 due to extensive city street reconstruction above Union Station. We understand this event is an important experience for families and hope to return in the future."

For information on other locations, visit PolarExpressRide.com.