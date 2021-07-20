Police alert community about armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Old Town Triangle
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Monday after two armed robberies in the Lincoln Park and Old Town Triangle neighborhoods on the North Side.
In each robbery, one or more people armed with weapons entered the victim's parked vehicle and demanded their possessions with force, according to the alert from Chicago police.
The robberies happened on Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West Armitage Street and the 2000 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.