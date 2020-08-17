Police announce a half dozen looting charges

article

Police on Monday announced felony charges against six people accused of participating in looting a week ago that hit businesses in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding to police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

Into the morning of Aug. 10, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Left to right: Jarvell Davis, Corey Sanders and Kendra Mosby | Chicago police

Charges were filed against:

Kendra Mosby, 24, of Park Manor, charged with burglary and looting;

Jarvell Davis, 21, of Gresham, charged with burglary, looting and two counts of theft;

Lovely Howard, 26, of East Garfield Park, charged with two counts of theft;

Corey Sanders, 28, of Ashburn, charged with burglary and looting;

Crystal Williams, 33, of Avalon Park, charged with burglary and looting;

Taeshia Rochon, 22, of Markham, charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of looting.

All are due to appear in court later Monday.