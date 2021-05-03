Police conducting death investigation after man died pinned between CTA train, platform near 87th

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man died Monday morning pinned between a CTA Red Line train and a platform at 87th Street.

The man, 25 to 30 years old, suffered injuries to his torso after he was pinned between a Red Line train and a platform about 2:10 a.m. in the first block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Red Line service to 95th Street was suspended south of 69th Street. Howard-bound trains are running normally but not stopping at the 87th Street station.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.