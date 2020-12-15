Police investigate 18 cars with smashed windows in West Ridge

Police were called to about 18 vehicles with smashed windows Monday morning in the West Ridge community area.

Officers were called about 7:40 a.m. to the reports of the damaged vehicles in the 5800 block of North Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said they were unable to immediately locate the owners of the vehicles.

“Owners may still call 311 or go to a district station to file a report,” a police spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.