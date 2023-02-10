Police investigate string of commercial burglaries in Cook County

Multiple police agencies are investigating a series of commercial burglaries in Lansing and Chicago.

Lansing Police responded to Pelcher’s Shooters Supply at 18149 Henry Street, on Thursday morning for a burglar alarm and found the shop had been broken into.

Investigators determined the suspects in the Lansing burglary may be connected to a previous incident at Pelcher's on Jan. 25 and a burglary at the Canada Goose store located at 800 N. Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Jan. 30.

No firearms were taken during either burglary at Pelcher’s Shooters Supply.

Police are searching for the individuals pictured in connection to at least three burglaries.

If you can identify any of these offenders, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150, or, the anonymous tip line, 708-895-7105. Tips may be submitted to the Chicago Police Department online.