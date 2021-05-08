Police investigate ‘suspicious object’ at Bryn Mawr Red Line station

Red Line service was disrupted Saturday on the North Side as police investigated a "suspicious object" at the Bryn Mawr Red Line station.

Someone flagged down officers about 11 a.m. and reported the object near the station in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police said.

As a result, Red Line train service was suspended from Addison to Howard shortly after, but trains resumed normal service with delays by 1:20 p.m., according to the CTA.

However, trains were not stopping at the Bryn Mawr station, the CTA said.

Police couldn’t immediately provide an update on the investigation.