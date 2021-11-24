Police investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in Roseland

article

Police are investigating a homicide incident after a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

According to police, the man, found on the 10700 Block of S. Langley Ave. around 12:12 a.m., was pronounced dead at Roseland Hospital.

There are no witnesses to this incident, and no further details at this time, police said. This is one of two shootings that occurred in Roseland Wednesday morning, with a second killing a 31-year-old woman less than 30 minutes later.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and nobody is in custody.