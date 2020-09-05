Police looking for man who is grabbing and slapping women near University of Illinois campus

Urbana police have been looking for a man allegedly grabbing and slapping women's buttocks in public areas.

The News-Gazette reports the Urbana Police Department has been receiving groping reports since April 2019.

The reports stopped between Sept. 18 and March 25, but they picked back up with about 10 more since late March.

Many victims have given similar descriptions of the offender, but details such as the man's age and size have not been as consistent.

Most of the reports appear to have come from near the University of Illinois campus. Lt. Dave Smysor says his department has coordinated with authorities in Champaign and the University of Illinois police.

