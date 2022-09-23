Police: Man shot while walking on South Side

A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right hand and left foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.