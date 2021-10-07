Police release images of suspects wanted in Logan Square shooting

article

Chicago police released images Thursday of two suspects wanted in connection with a Sept. 5 shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said.

A 22-year-old man was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle when two unidentified motorcycle riders rode alongside the vehicle and began shooting.

The victim was shot in the back of the head and listed in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detecitves at (312) 746-6554.