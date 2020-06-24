Police release photo of vehicle wanted in connection with shooting in Humboldt Park

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify the occupants of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting that wounded three people in May in Humboldt Park.

About 11:30 p.m. May 25, two men and a woman were hanging out on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue, when they saw a male chasing another male and then heard multiple gunshots, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 36, was struck in the right arm and lower back, police said. A 33-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and a 44-year-old man was struck in twice in abdomen and once in the left leg, police said.

A surveillance video captured a red Ford SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, leaving the scene after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.