Police release sketch of person of interest wanted in fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl in Hammond

article

Hammond police released a sketch Wednesday of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl last summer in the northwest Indiana town.

Police believe the person of interest to be a man between 18 and 25 years old, with a medium height and thin build, Hammond police said.

He’s wanted for questioning in the death of Joette "Jo Jo" Malone, who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting July 29 at the Kennedy Crossing apartment complex in the 3300 block of Craig Drive, police said. She died two days later at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

MORE: $10K reward offered in murder of 2-year-old girl caught in Hammond crossfire: FBI

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammond Police Detective Bureau at 219-852-2906, the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP