Police release video of man looting wigs in South Loop

Police on Monday released video of a man wanted for looting a wig shop in the South Loop in August.

The video shows a man break through the shop’s window with a wrench and grab several wigs.

The incident happened early Aug. 10 in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.

He is among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Police say this man is wanted for looting wigs from a shop Aug. 10, 2020, in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road. | Chicago police

Over the last several weeks, police have released dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.