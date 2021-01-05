Police respond to 6 carjackings Monday, including 4 tied to duo on South Side

article

Police responded to at least six carjackings Monday, including a rash of carjackings on the South Side tied to two men.

The pair was allegedly responsible for four armed carjackings over a four-hour span in the Bridgeport and Gage Park neighborhoods, Chicago police said in a statement.

Those carjackings happened:

about 2:35 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Homan Avenue;

about 3:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West 26th Street;

about 6:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Normal Street; and

about 6:25 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue.

Police also responded to two other carjackings, not tied to the duo, later Monday evening.

About 7:20 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer was carjacked by three people in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Advertisement

And shortly after that, a man was dragged by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the Bucktown neighborhood. He held to the car door as the suspect drove away and suffered minor injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago skyrocketed to 1,362 for the year — a 105% increase compared with 2019.

Last month, retired firefighter Dwain Williams was killed when he exchanged gunfire with carjackers outside a Far South Side popcorn shop.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.