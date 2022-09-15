Police say Aurora man charged in Elburn robbery could be connected to several other crimes

A 27-year-old suburban man has been charged with robbing a business in Elburn, and police say he is potentially connected to several other crimes.

At about 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, Elburn police were called to a business in the 100 block of North Main Street for a report of a burglary.

Detectives and officers recovered evidence at the scene, and developed a suspect for the robbery.

During the investigation, authorities determined that other jurisdictions were looking at the same suspect for other offenses.

Based on evidence, police secured an arrest warrant Thursday for Gerald G. Norris, 27, of Aurora.

Police also secured search warrants for Norris' vehicle and residence.

Proceeds from the Elburn burglary were recovered during their searches.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office approved charges for burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property over $500 and theft control.

Norris was transferred to the Kane County Jail.